Hyderabad: Revanth to lay foundation for Old City Metro on Mar 8

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy is set to lay the foundation stone for the Old City metro rail project at Falaknuma on Friday, March 8.

There was an earlier confirmation from the Congress party that the event would take place on March 7. But the event’s date has now been moved to a day later.

An official press release issued on Monday claimed that the Phase I Metro rail work in a 5.5-kilometer stretch from MGBS to Falaknuma of the corridor II Green Line JBS to Falaknuma was not taken up earlier.

After Congress came to power, the chief minister focused his attention on the old city metro and directed HMRL officials to take it up as a high priority, it added.

The Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, NVS Reddy, asserted that the alignment will pass through Darulshifa – Purani Haveli – Etebar Chowk – Alijakotla – Mir Momin Daira – Haribowli -Shalibanda – Shamsheergunj – Aliabad and ends at Falaknuma Metro Rail station.

There would be 4 stations, namely Salarjung Museum, Charminar, Shalibanda, and Falaknuma.

Also Read Hyderabad: HMDA demolishes illegal encroachments at Khajaguda rocks

Reddy said that despite the 500-meter distance between the stations and monuments, two stations have been named after Salarjung Museum and Charminar, considering their historic importance.

Meanwhile, at least 1,100 properties will be affected by the road-widening process. The estimated cost is expected to be a staggering Rs 2,000 crore, including road widening and the shifting of utilities.

He further assured that no religious or heritage structure will be affected in this stretch, either in road widening or in Metro Rail construction as directed by CM Revanth Reddy.

The line will be further extended by another 1.5 km from Falaknuma to Chandrayangutta, which will be developed as a major interchange station on the newly planned airport line of Nagole-LB Nagar-Chandrayangutta-Mailardevpally-P7 Road-Shamshabad Airport, he added.