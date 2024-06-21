Hyderabad: Revenue inspector arrested for bribery

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau officials caught a revenue inspector red handed when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs. 70,000 from a man for doing official work.

The officer Sangam Durgaiah, revenue inspector working at the office of Tahsildar Nualkal mandal Sangareddy district demanded the bribe amount from a farmer, H Malappa, 63, for processing a cheque with regard to the assigned land.

The land was acquired by the government for allocation to the National Investment and Manufacturing Zone at Zaheerabad.

The officer was caught red-handed when he accepted the bribe amount. The accused was arrested and produced before the Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court, Hyderabad.