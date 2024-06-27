Hyderabad: RGIA constable held for sexually assaulting 17-year-old girl

Similar complaints have been made against the constable in the past.

Updated: 27th June 2024 6:25 pm IST
Hyderabad: A constable stationed at the RGIA police station was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and blackmailing a 17-year-old girl on Thursday, June 27. The officials seized his mobile phone.

The accused, Rajula Pradeep is a constable from the 2020 batch, who met the girl two years ago. He befriended her and subsequently recorded nude videos of her using his mobile phone.

An official from the Rajendranagar police station said, “On Wednesday evening, June 26, following a complaint, we registered a case against the constable who had allegedly threatened the victim with nude videos and photographs, and sexually assaulted her. Today, we arrested and produced him before the court.”

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

According to reports, the constable previously worked at the Kukatpally and Rajendranagar police stations in Cyberabad, where similar complaints had been made against him in the past.

