Hyderabad: Road safety campaign to focus on TSRTC vehicles

Hyderabad: Amid the campaign to prevent accidents and traffic violations, the traffic police launched a drive aimed at Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses and heavy vehicles on Wednesday.

In the year 2022, the total number of challans issued by the traffic authority to the TSRTC buses for various kinds of violations was 3,909. These violations include signal jumping, over-speeding, dangerous driving, wrong-side driving, and unauthorized parking/obstruction.

41 causalities were reported in accidents involving RTC buses including 21 pedestrians. The TSRTC contributes 13 percent of the total number of fatalities linked to road accidents.

Also Read Telangana: Gulf returnees urge action against job scammers

The campaign will ensure better road and pedestrian safety, will check over-speeding/dangerous driving, wrong-side driving, signal-jumping, drunk driving, cell phone driving, stop line/zebra line crossing, obstruction of the free left, stopping on the carriageway, not stopping in bus bays and use of multi-toned horns.

The city opened its account for the accident record on the very first day of the new year in Bowenpally police limits where a bus allegedly mowed down two senior citizens, causing instant death.

Police in an early investigation recreated the accident scene and stated clear negligence of the RTC bus driver.

So far, the traffic police have conducted 80 road safety awareness classes in which around 4300 RTC staffers were imparted comprehensive road safety knowledge and sensitized about traffic laws and rules.