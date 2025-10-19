Hyderabad road turns dangerous with bigger potholes risking motorists

"If not careful, people will definitely fall down on the road. Fatal accidents cannot be ruled out," complained one resident.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 19th October 2025 8:20 pm IST
Road from Shaheennagar to Pahadishareef is filled with potholes
Hyderabad: The road from Shaheennagar to Pahadishareef in Hyderabad is riddled with potholes, risking motorists’ lives daily.

The road condition has worsened, mainly after the monsoons, with bigger potholes emerging. “If not careful, people will definitely fall down on the road. Fatal accidents cannot be ruled out,” complained Asif Shareef, a resident of Wadi e Saleheen.

The thoroughfare is an arterial road connecting the Chandrayangutta and Old City localities with the Hyderabad Airport. “Due to the bad condition of the roads, the travel time is drastically affected. Passengers ask us to take alternate routes, a bigger challenge because it costs us less,” lamented Mohd Fayaz, a cab driver.

The road stretch falls under the Jalpally Municipality, and funds are regularly granted by the government for development works. The AIMIM party has a majority in the municipal body.

