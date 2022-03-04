Hyderabad: Road under bridge at Tukaram gate to be thrown open today

Hyderabad: The newly constructed four-lane road under bridge (RuB) at Tukaram gate will be opened for the public from Friday, March 4.

The RuB which has been built at a cost of Rs. 29.10 crore will be inaugurated by the Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana K. T. Rama Rao today.

It will provide relief to local residents and commuters as frequent closure of railway level-crossing at Lalaguda Station will become a thing of the past.

The RuB which is 375 meters long in total will relieve traffic congestion on the Malkajgiri, Marredpally, Tarnaka, Mettuguda, and Lalapet, Secunderabad route. It will also provide a more convenient connection for individuals travelling from Moula Ali, Malkajgiri, and Tarnaka to Secunderabad.

Under Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken up works on grade separators, flyovers, underpasses, RuBs, and RoBs at an estimated cost of Rs 8,000 crore. The objective behind it is to turn Hyderabad into a signal-free city.

Disclosing that Tukaram Gate RuB will be thrown open today, KTR on Twitter wrote, “Tukaram Gate RUB built under Strategic Road Development Program (SRDP) by @GHMCOnline will be thrown open today Been a long standing demand of people of Secunderabad which is now fulfilled”

“Many more RUBs and ROBs in the works”, he added.

Bridge jutting into Hussain Sagar

Telangana government is continuously building bridges, RuBs, etc., to improve the connectivity in Hyderabad. Attempts are also being made to improve tourism in the city.

Recently, Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, replying to a Twitter user’s suggestion on building a V-shaped bridge that is similar to the one in Moscow, Russia, said, “A surprise, well something similar, is on its way at the PVNR marg, jutting into the Hussain Sagar, will be up and running before the end of this year”.