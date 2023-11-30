Hyderabad roads wear deserted look amid ongoing Telangana polls

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 30th November 2023 12:43 pm IST
Hyderabad: Very few vehicles seen on roads at Mozamjahi Market in Hyderabad. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: During the ongoing assembly polls in Telangana, the roads in Hyderabad wore a deserted look as most shops shuttered. In the old city areas, including Charminar and Laad Bazaar, most shops have remained closed.

Following the Election Commission’s mandate on Tuesday, stating the necessity for all companies in Telangana to declare a holiday on November 30, business establishments have remained closed. The Election Commission has directed the Commissioner of Labour, Telangana State, to take action against organizations that do not grant a holiday on November 30.

As of 11 am, an average voter turnout of 12.39 percent has been recorded in the city constituencies, with the highest polling at 20.15 percent in Karwan and the lowest turnout at 5.28 percent in Yakutpura.

Currently, polling is underway with tight security across Telangana.

