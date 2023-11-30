Hyderabad roads wear deserted look amid ongoing Telangana polls

Hyderabad: During the ongoing assembly polls in Telangana, the roads in Hyderabad wore a deserted look as most shops shuttered. In the old city areas, including Charminar and Laad Bazaar, most shops have remained closed.

Following the Election Commission’s mandate on Tuesday, stating the necessity for all companies in Telangana to declare a holiday on November 30, business establishments have remained closed. The Election Commission has directed the Commissioner of Labour, Telangana State, to take action against organizations that do not grant a holiday on November 30.

Charminar is always charming. More so when it is deserted.

As of 11 am, an average voter turnout of 12.39 percent has been recorded in the city constituencies, with the highest polling at 20.15 percent in Karwan and the lowest turnout at 5.28 percent in Yakutpura.

Currently, polling is underway with tight security across Telangana.