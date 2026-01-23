Hyderabad rowdy-sheeter gets 2-year prison term for drugs, arms

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on February 22, 2020, against Mirza Rahmath Ali Baig.

Hyderabad Police
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A rowdy sheeter from Mailardevpally in Hyderabad was found guilty under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Arms Act and sentenced to two years imprisonment by the Nampally Court on Friday, January 22.

On February 22, 2020, Mirza Rahmath Ali Baig was booked under Sections 8(c) (prohibition of production, manufacture or sale of drugs), 20(b) (punishment for offences related to cannabis or ganja) of the NDPS Act, and Section 25(1)(b) (illegal possession or carriage of prohibited arms) of the Arms Act at the Falaknuma Police Station.

Subsequently, on January 22 this year, the Nampally court convicted Baig and sentenced him to one year of imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000 under the NDPS Act. He was also sentenced to another year of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 under the Arms Act. In default of payment of the fine, he will undergo an additional three months of simple imprisonment.

Meanwhile, in another NDPS case in Hyderabad, the Prohibition and Excise Department caught two individuals with 1.3 kilograms of ganja after raiding their house in Mangaru Basthi, Nampally, on Friday.

They were selling ganja in small packets to customers. A total of 180 such packets were seized from them.

