Hyderabad: Rowdy sheeter shot dead

Hyderabad: A history sheeter was shot dead by another alleged criminal in the high security Madhapur area a few hours ago.

Mohd Ismail, a history sheeter of Kalapather police station was shot from point blank range by allegedly one Mujahid alias Mujju of Dundigal.

Ismail was traveling in a car along with three persons from Jubilee Hills towards Madhapur when an argument broke out between Ismail and another person Mujju.

Ismail got down and tried to run away when Mujju shot at him with a weapon resulting in his death on the spot. The incident happened near Kavuri Hills at 3 a.m. Teams of Cyberabad police rushed to the spot.

Police officials suspect some issues relating to property dealings between Ismail and Mujju are going on and it could have led to the killing.

Ismail was recently released from jail. Ismail and Mujju came in contact during their stay in prison, police sources said.

The Cyberabad police contacted their Hyderabad counterparts and sought more details about Ismail.