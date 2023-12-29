Hyderabad RPO issues nearly 8 lakh passports in 2023

The RPO Hyderabad, run by the Ministry of External Affairs, has issued 6.43 lakh passports in 2022 and 7.85 lakh in 2023, as per the press release issued on Friday.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th December 2023 7:00 pm IST
Indian consulate in Dubai issues revised guidelines for passengers with single name in passport
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Regional Passport Office (HRPO) has issued over 7.85 lakh passports this year and is ranked fifth in India for the highest number of passports issued in 2023.

According to the release, the RPO Hyderabad conducted special Saturday drives throughout the year that helped with the efficiency. These efforts were part of a larger national initiative, with RPOs across the country collectively issuing over 1.5 crore passports and related travel documents across all regions by November 2023.

Besides this, the RPO, this year also worked in partnership with the Telangana State Haj Committee, which has established a dedicated counter to streamline the application process for Haj pilgrimages.

The initiative has successfully processed over 400 requests in the last ten days, further enhancing the processing time.

