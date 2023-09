Hyderabad: Telangana health minister Harish Rao inaugurated an advanced Robotic Surgical System and Laparoscopic Equipment at MNJ Cancer Hospital on Monday, September 18.

The minister was accompanied by AIMIM MLA, Jaffar Hussain Meraj, during the launch at the hospital located in Red Hills.

Inaugurated Advance Robotic Operation Theatre along with Mr. Harish Rao (Minister For Health and Finance, Telangana), It is World No.1 Advance Robotic Machine Costing of Rs. 34 Crores (First In Telangana) at MNJ Institute of Oncology (MNJ Cancer Hospital) Redhills under Nampally… pic.twitter.com/QfaJapEe6E — Jaffar Hussain Meraj (@Jaffarhusainmla) September 18, 2023

The construction of the state-of-the-art 300-bedded oncology block built at a cost of Rs 80 crore in the Telangana government-run MNJ Cancer Hospital campus has also been completed.