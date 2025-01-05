Hyderabad: Rs 7,032 cr sanctioned for road infra works under H-CITI initiative

Hyderabad: As part of the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) program the state government sanctioned Rs 7,032 crore for 38 works, including the construction of flyovers, underpasses, and road-over-bridges (ROB) to ease the traffic in various parts of Hyderabad and its nearby municipalities.

As part of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) initiated by the previous BRS government, several flyovers and road infrastructure projects were taken up mostly under the limits of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Out of the 42 works under SRDP, 36 projects have been completed.

Among them is the Nehru Zoological Park to Aramghar flyover, which is 4.04 km long. It is known to be the longest flyover after the PVNR Expressway which is 11.6 km long. The Aramghar flyover will be inaugurated by chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, January 6.

The flyover from Zoo Park to Aramghar has been constructed at the cost of Rs 736 crore. The remaining works including laying the ramps on both sides of the six-lane bi-directional highway is expected to be completed by March 2025.

This is the 23rd flyover to be inaugurated under the SRDP, in addition to 22 flyovers, 5 underpasses, 6 ROBs, and 3 other works that have been completed.

The state government claims that the Bairamalguda second-level flyover between Uppal-Nagole-Kamineni-LB Nagar Junction- Bairamalguda, Abdul Kalam flyover (Owaisi Junction), Chandrayangutta flyover; have reduced travel time and fuel consumption for travellers going from Secunderabad, undivided Warangal district, Huzurabad, Medchal, Malkajgiri, to Hyderabad airport in Shamshabad.

In addition to these projects, there are flyovers, underpasses, and ROBs being constructed around the Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) Park.

These road infrastructure projects are expected to ease the transportation of 1,700 to 2,000 buses including private buses which are despatched to various parts of the state and beyond every single day from Imlibun and other bus stations in and around the city.