Hyderabad: Rs 85L relief fund sanctioned for Gulzar Houz fire victims

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday, July 11, sanctioned Rs 85 lakh for Gulzar Houz fire victims from the chief minister’s relief fund.

Hyderabad collector Harichandana has been entrusted with the distribution of the relief amount and ensuring compliance. A cheque worth Rs 85 lakh was signed by the revenue department. The fire accident occurred at Gulzar Houz near Charminar on May 18.

Gulzar Houz fire

The fire claimed 17 lives and injured about 10 others. The victims have been identified as Prahlad,70, Munni, 70, Rajendar Modi, 65, Sumitra, 60, Hamey, 7, Abhishek, 31, Sheetal, 35, Priyansh, 4, Iraaj, 2, Arushi, 3, Rishabh, 4, Pratham,1.5, Anuyan, 3, Varsha, 35, Pankaj, 36, Rajini, 32 and Iddu, 4.

According to reports, the fire erupted around 6 am at the Srikrishna Pearls building. Thick smoke quickly filled the premises, causing several people to lose consciousness. About 30 individuals were inside at the time, including the family of a pearl trader and his employees.

Upon receiving the alert, eleven fire tenders rushed to the scene to battle the blaze. Firefighters successfully rescued several people trapped inside the ground-plus-one building, located in a narrow, congested lane within a bustling commercial area.

The injured have been admitted to Osmania, Yashoda Malakpet, Apollo DRDO and Apollo Hyderguda hospitals.

When the Moghalpura fire station arrived at the scene, they immediately recognised the severity of the situation and called for additional support, leading to the deployment of twelve fire tenders. In total, eleven vehicles, 17 fire officers, and 70 personnel battled the fierce blaze engulfing the building.

Despite their efforts, the fire showed no signs of abating, and time was running out. To accelerate the rescue operation, the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services deployed advanced technology, including a fire robot and a Bronto Skylift hydraulic platform.

After nearly a two-hour battle, the fire finally came under control.

Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Director General Y Nagi Reddy, who inspected the spot, told reporters that preliminary investigations reveal a short circuit as the cause of the fire accident.