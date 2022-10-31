Hyderabad: Rs 89L unaccounted cash seized at Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: Officials of the Commissioner’s Task Force arrested a person carrying unaccounted cash of Rs 89 lakh and seized the amount at Jubilee Hills on Sunday night.

The team caught the man while he was carrying the cash in a car at Road No 79, Jubilee Hills, upon receiving information. The money was seized just 3 days before the upcoming Munugode by-poll in Telangana.

The accused failed to produce valid documents when questioned about the source of the cash. The cash was seized and handed over to Jubilee Hills police station. A case was registered with the same.

During the last couple of weeks, police in Hyderabad seized about Rs 10 crore in cash in separate incidents. It is suspected that a part of the seized money was being transported to Munugode.

The latest seizure came three days after Hyderabad police seized Rs 70 lakh cash from a car in Punjagutta.

As part of a stepped-up vigil to curb cash flow to induce voters, West Zone Task Force personnel during patrolling found Nizam College assistant professor P Kishan Rao and Vembula Vamshi moving suspiciously. Police found them carrying bags filled with Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes amounting to Rs 70 lakh.

Kishan Rao, who was earlier with ABVP and Vamshi did not give satisfactory answers when the police asked them about the origin of the cash. Police arrested the duo for questioning.

In another incident, West Zone Task Force police apprehended one Kewalram Mali, in possession of Rs 48.8 lakh unaccounted cash at Begum Bazar

Earlier, the police had seized Rs 1 crore cash from a car heading to Munugode. During the vehicle check at a checkpost near Chalmeda, the police found the cash in the car.

The husband of a BJP corporator from Karimnagar was travelling in the car.

The cash was detected during the checking by ‘Dynamic teams’ constituted by police in Nalgonda district. The person transporting the cash told police that it was being taken to Munugode on the direction of a BJP leader.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) alleged that the money was meant for distribution among voters.

The ruling party alleged that Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has assured the BJP leadership that he will spend Rs 500 crore in the by-election.

According to a TRS leader, Rajagopal Reddy quit Congress and joined BJP for the sake of a Rs 18,000 crore contract. He had recently stated that his company was awarded the contract by the Centre six months ago.

The Election Commission of India on Sunday issued notice to Rajagopal Reddy over allegations that his family-owned company transferred Rs 5.24 crore to 23 individuals/companies for voter inducement.

The poll panel issued the notice following a complaint by TRS general secretary Soma Bharath Kumar.

The TRS leader alleged that Rs 5.24 crore was transferred from Rajagopal Reddy’s family-owned company Sushee Infra and Mining Limited Company’s State Bank of India account on October 14, 28 and 29 to 23 different persons/companies in Munugode for the purpose of using this fund for voter inducement by withdrawing cash from these transferee accounts.

(The story has been edited with inputs from IANS.)