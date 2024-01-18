Hyderabad: RTC bus runs over woman after water tanker hits her scooter

Hyderabad: In a gory accident, a 26-year-old woman was killed in Erragadda after her scooter was hit by a water tanker, throwing her in front of an RTC bus that ran over her on Thursday.

According to Sanath Nagar police, victim Sunita was an employee at a private firm in Erragadda. She was going to work from her home in KPHB Colony when her scooter was hit from behind by a water tanker.

The impact caused her to fall onto the road, where she was subsequently run over by a TSRTC bus, leading to her death on the spot.

Sunita was a native of Srisailam in the Kurnool district, police said.