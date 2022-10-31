Hyderabad: RTC bus strikes retired head constable to death

Hyderabad: In an incident reported from Ameerpet on Sunday a man died after being hit by a speeding Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus.

The deceased was identified as 63-year-old P Kanaka Raju, a retired head constable from Andhra Pradesh. The incident occurred at around 9:40 am when the man was going to a temple. The victim suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot.

The police identified the driver as Raghu Ram, a case has been registered and the investigation is underway.