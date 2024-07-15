Hyderabad: Sabitha decries protocol violation during Bonalu fete, stages sit-in

Hyderabad: Former state education minister and Maheshwaram sitting MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy staged a sit-in during the distribution of cheques for Bonalu festival alleging gross violation of protocol.

The incident occurred at the Khilla Maisamma Temple in Maheshwaram on Monday.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader was present during the distribution of the cheques. She questioned the executive officer, who had earlier ignored her and instead requested Congress Maheshwaram in-charge Kichannagari Lakshma Reddy to join the meeting.

When Reddy and her supporters were disallowed to enter the temple, a clash broke out between BRS and Congress workers.

Leading to the chaos, a visibly angry Reddy staged a sit-in. She protested against allowing individuals who had contested and lost in the Assembly elections to come to the stage, a protocol violation. She angrily called out the police personnel present in the temple for acting as a mute spectator.

What nonsense is this: KTR

BRA working president KT Rama Rao questioned the Congress-ruled state government on the treatment vested on a former state minister and a senior leader.

Reacting to Reddy’s sit-in protest, KTR, on X said, “A Former Minister and 5-time senior MLA @BrsSabithaIndra Garu has to protest for her rights as a legislator while the Congress fellow who was rejected by people gets to lord over in a Government function!! What nonsense is this @TelanganaCMO and @TelanganaCS ? Is this how elected public representatives are treated in so called “Praja Palana”?

“Is this how elected public representatives are treated in so-called “Praja Palana”?” he questioned the state government.