Watch: Water leaks inside Hyderabad PVR, Kalki 2898 AD screening halted

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s PVR multiplex at Punjagutta faced a major disruption on Sunday evening as heavy rains across Hyderabad led to water leaking into the cinema hall amid the screening of Kalki 2898 AD.

The sudden rains, which lashed the city, on Sunday caused significant waterlogging and flooding, leading to the cancellation of a screening of the highly anticipated film Kalki 2898 AD.

Audience confronts PVR Hyderabad theater management

According to reports, the water started seeping into the PVR theater, causing panic among the audience members who had gathered to watch the Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD at the Hyderabad screen.

Concerns about potential short circuits and other safety hazards due to the flooding were raised, however, they were met with an unsatisfactory response from the theater management.

The confrontation between the audience and the PVR theater staff prompted some moviegoers to contact the Hyderabad police. They sought intervention and a resolution to the situation from the cops.

The screening of Kalki 2898 AD was then halted as the theater management struggled to address the water intrusion.

"Heavy rain in Panjagutta, Hyderabad caused water leakage in PVR Mall's cinema theater,disrupting movie screenings.Despite the leak,the management continued to show the film, sparking a heated argument between the audience and theater owners. Concerned about the risk of short 1/2 pic.twitter.com/RvvhIB82q2 — Reporter shabaz baba (@ShabazBaba) July 14, 2024

The city has been grappling with severe traffic congestion due to water logging and power disruptions due to heavy rainfall on Sunday, July 14.

The prolonged downpours, accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms, led to water logging and tree falls, causing major gridlocks on Hyderabad roads.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, several areas in Hyderabad recorded extremely heavy rainfall on Sunday, with Begum Bazaar receiving 85 mm, Chandrayangutta 81.3 mm, and Malakpet 79.8 mm.