Hyderabad safer than other metros, says CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Citing severe pollution plaguing major metros like New Delhi, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday reaffirmed that Musi Riverfront development in Telangana will proceed at any cost.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating rejuvenated Nalla Cheruvu here, Reddy said rejuvenation of lakes will continue in the city even if some people feel bad.

Despite being the seat of the President and Prime Minister and institutions like the Supreme Court, New Delhi is gripped by a pollution crisis, which is “now beyond cure”, he claimed.

Referring to Mumbai and Chennai, the CM said these cities have become so fragile that even a single spell of rain leads to immediate inundation of residential colonies and apartments there.

Highlighting Bengaluru’s traffic congestion, he said no one can predict how long it will take to reach the airport in the southern city.

“Today, all the big cities are suffering from one or other issue due to encroachment. Those cities are suffering, except Hyderabad, which is the safest city. This is a nice city that we should beautify and rejuvenate Musi River. Those who are opposing Musi River rejuvenation are doing injustice to the city.”

He warned that if the Musi River is not rejuvenated now, future generations will not pardon the present leaders.

The CM cited urban transformations such as Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, Yamuna Riverfront in Delhi, and Ganga Riverfront in UP.

“They are claiming that they have rejuvenated rivers and created river economy. Then why can’t we do that? Why can’t we develop Musi riverfront?” he asked.

During Musi rejuvenation programme, if any poor families lose their homes, the state government will provide compensation and alternative accommodation, he clarified.

With a current population of 1.34 crore, Reddy said Hyderabad requires infrastructure upgrades to remain livable and beautiful.