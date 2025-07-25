Hyderabad saleswoman steals gold worth Rs 2L using key hidden in shoe rack

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old woman was arrested by Jagathgiri Gutta police on Friday, July 25, for allegedly stealing gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 2,21,000 by entering the house using a key left on the shoe rack by the residents.

The accused has been identified as Baby alias Arohi, currently residing in Madhuranagar, Sanathnagar, but originally hails from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, they received a complaint from Allwyn Colony, stating that on July 18, an unknown person entered their house by opening the lock on the main door and stole 22.3 tolas of gold ornaments and 5 tolas of silver anklets from the cupboard.

Also Read Burglar nabbed in Hyderabad; gold ornaments worth Rs 31L seized

Following the complaint, police verified the CCTV footage near the crime scene and found a woman moving suspiciously with a bag. Upon further probe, it was found that the suspect had been previously arrested by the Borabanda police and had two cases registered against her.

The police collected the suspect’s details and apprehended her at her residence in Sanath Nagar.

Upon interrogation, the suspect informed that she works as a door-to-door salesperson and observed that people leave house keys in shoe racks, buckets, and flowering plants.

“When her earnings proved insufficient for her lifestyle, she turned to committing thefts,” stated the police.

On July 18 at Allwyn colony, she found a house key under the helmet on the shoe rack and decided to enter the house. She then went into the bedroom, found the cupboard key in a shelf and proceeded to steal the ornaments.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.