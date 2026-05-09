Hyderabad saw 3,785 road accidents in 2024: NCRB report

Hyderabad: Hyderabad recorded 3,785 accidents in 2024, with January recording the highest number of accidents. Most of these accidents occurred between 6 and 7 PM, according to the Accident Deaths and Suicide Report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The NCRB tracked accidents in 53 major cities of India for the year 2024. The report breaks down the accidents into different time slots,

Hours with the most accidents

Hyderabad recorded 593 accidents between 6 and 9 PM, the highest of any time period in the city. Most accidents occur when it is closing time for offices, schools finish their extra work, and the roads absorb the maximum weight of the traffic.

The second highest slot is from noon to 3 pm, during which 559 accidents. The 9 am to noon slot stood third with 535 accidents.

According to the report, 3- 6 am is the safest time slot for commuters, during which 262 accidents were recorded throughout 2024, while 484 accidents were recorded in the post-9 pm slot.

As per the report, road accidents in Hyderabad begin in the morning, are at their peak during midday, and reach their highest in the evening.

416 accidents in January 2024

The month of January recorded 416 accidents, the highest in a single month across all accident time slots.

February ranked second with 348. March recorded 339. April held at 341. The numbers then declined through the monsoon months, with June at 286, July at 294, and August at 287.

September saw a recovery to 310, October to 306, before November fell to 256, the lowest month of the year. December recorded 287.

The January spike carries a pattern seen in road safety data across India. The month concentrates on festivals, travel, and holiday movement. Visibility on roads drops in winter fog conditions. More people travel at night and in the early morning hours. The combination produces crashes.

November recorded the fewest accidents at 256, roughly 38 per cent fewer than January’s peak