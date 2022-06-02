Hyderabad: SCB recommends grant of Rs 288 crore for 2022-23 year

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) conducted a board meeting to approve the budget estimate for 2022-23 on Wednesday.

“The central government has approved Rs 189 crore, while the board has recommended a Rs 288 crore grant in help,” said Chief Executive Officer of SCB, T Ajith Reddy. The budget plan must be presented to the General Officer Commanding in Chief in Pune for approval under section 16 of the cantonment account code 1924, according to the board.

The board has also agreed to impose service costs for maternity services, and the Svamitva initiative, which aims to provide rural people with the opportunity to record their residential properties so that they may utilise them for economic purposes.

Various development projects are planned in this budget, including Rs 4.16 crore for the construction of a working women’s dormitory by the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the SCB on a cost-sharing basis.