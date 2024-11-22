Hyderabad school girls who went missing traced at Andhra Pradesh beach

Hyderabad: Two school girls who went missing from Hyderabad on Wednesday were found at Suryalanka Beach in Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district.

The students studying in Class VIII at Sri Chaitanya Techno School in Vivekananda Nagar Colony were safely located by the police following a swift investigation.

Timeline of events

The incident came to light on Wednesday evening when the parents of the students arrived at the school to pick them up around 5:30 p.m. To their shock, the children were not on the school premises.

Upon inquiry, the school authorities mentioned that the students had recently left. Despite a frantic search in the surrounding areas, including nearby shops and streets, the parents were unable to locate the girls.

Unable to find their daughters, the distressed parents approached the Kukatpally police station and filed a formal complaint.

How Hyderabad school girls traced

Acting swiftly, the police registered a case and began their investigation.

A crucial lead emerged when one of the girls’ classmates informed the authorities about an Instagram story posted by the missing students, which showed them at Suryalanka Beach in Bapatla. A police team was immediately dispatched to the location.

By 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, two officers successfully traced the girls at the beach and ensured their safety.