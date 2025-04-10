Hyderabad school student attacks teacher with metal rod

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad school student allegedly attacked a teacher with a metal rod after being caught cheating during the annual examinations.

According to reports, the incident took place at Government Boys High School in Hyderabad’s Bandimet, Pattigadda, where 45-year-old Bandara Venugopal, a physical education school assistant, was on invigilation duty on April 9.

After catching the seventh-grade student cheating, Venugopal confiscated the answer sheet and sent the boy to sit in the corridor as disciplinary action.

Holding a grudge, the Hyderabad student reportedly took a metal rod used for the school bell and waited outside the premises. As Venugopal stepped out, the student allegedly struck him twice on the back of the head, inflicting serious injuries.

The incident occurred in the presence of school staff. Following Venugopal’s complaint, the Begumpet police registered a case.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, a 14-year-old Hyderabad school student allegedly died by suicide due to exam-related anxiety.

The victim who is identified as C. Sai Raju was a Class 9 student at a local school and a resident of Sai Saptagiri Colony.

On Monday evening, Sai Raju went to his bedroom under the pretext of studying and locked the door from inside. When his mother checked on him later, he did not respond.

Neighbors rushed to help and broke open the door only to find the boy hanging from the ceiling fan.

According to the police, Sai Raju’s mother revealed that he had been stressed about his annual examinations and feared poor performance.

Authorities suspect the anxiety may have driven him to take the extreme step.