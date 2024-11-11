Hyderabad school students to represent India at COP 29 in Azerbaijan

Hyderabad: Two school students from Hyderabad are set to represent India on the global stage at COP 29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Greeshma Kolichelimi and Arjun, both Class 10 students from Hyderabad Public School, will attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference, beginning this Monday.

Selected as global leads under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Greeshma and Arjun’s journey to COP 29 began months ago through online collaboration. They joined more than 10,000 students from over 75 countries in creating the Decarbonise Global Child Climate Manifesto—an annual declaration from young voices around the world.

The manifesto, which reflects the thoughts and demands of the youth regarding climate action, is a powerful example of how the next generation is stepping up in the fight against climate change.

COP 29 to focus on securing climate finance targets

This year’s COP 29, known as the “Finance COP”, will place a major focus on establishing a new climate finance target, especially for countries most vulnerable to climate change impacts.

The event will bring together negotiators from nearly 200 countries, including India, to advance goals under the Paris Agreement.

With discussions centering around finance, this summit is crucial in ensuring that the most affected countries receive the support they need to mitigate and adapt to the changing climate.

Key outcomes anticipated

According to World Resources Institute (WRI) experts, there are four key outcomes expected from COP 29:

An Ambitious New Climate Finance Goal: Developing nations, particularly those in the Global South, urgently need access to finance to meet their climate targets. Momentum for Stronger National Climate Commitments: Countries are expected to show greater commitment to climate action, with specific focus on emission reductions. Progress on Past Pledges: Implementing and tracking past commitments is essential to ensuring meaningful progress in the fight against climate change. Increased Funding for Loss and Damage: A significant part of the conversation will be about securing funds to help vulnerable nations recover from climate-induced damage.

India’s role at COP 29

For India and other countries in the Global South, access to finance, technology, and energy resources remains critical in meeting climate targets.

India’s Economic Survey 2023-24 highlighted the country’s need for approximately $2.5 trillion by 2030 to fulfill its commitments under the Paris Agreement.

The involvement of Hyderabad school students like Greeshma and Arjun at COP 29 underlines the growing recognition of youth voices in climate negotiations.