Teacher-student ratio to improve in schools in Hyderabad, other districts

Hyderabad: The teacher-student ratio is likely to improve in government schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana soon, as the government aims to enhance the quality of education.

To achieve this, the School Education Department has decided to appoint one teacher for every ten students in government schools.

Based on student enrollment numbers in the schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana, the state government has started the procedure to transfer teachers.

Previously, a 2021 Government Order (GO) specified that there must be one teacher for 0-19 students, two for 20-60 students, and three for 61-90 students.

The guidelines have now been revised to improve the ratio. Schools will have one teacher for 1-10 students, two for 11-40 students, and three for 41-60 students.