Hyderabad: School students turn up to watch Gandhi in theatres

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has initiated free screenings of the film “Gandhi” for school students in order to instill a sense of patriotism in the young minds.

The Mahatma Gandhi biopic is being screened at several multiplexes, including Inox, GVK, and AMB, as well as single screens in Attapur, Balanagar, and Amberpet, among others. Students from a variety of private and public schools have gathered to watch the film.

Students from St. Andrews and IDPL schools, along with their teachers, watched the film at the Vimal theatre in Balanagar on Wednesday.

When asked about the film, the students agreed that it was both informative and interesting, and that it provided them with a better understanding of Gandhi’s life journey and principles.

The film ‘Gandhi,’ directed by Richard Attenborough, is being shown in 552 theatres across the state. According to officials, approximately 22 lakh school children are expected to see the film in theatres.