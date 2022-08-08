Telangana govt to screen ‘Gandhi’ free-of-cost for children

Hyderabad: The state government has announced the screening of the 1982 Oscar-winning movie ‘Gandhi’ in 552 theatres across the state in Telugu and Hindi for two weeks in August.

These screenings were announced by the chief minister on the occasion of ‘Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu’, celebrating 75 years of India’s independence.

552 theatres will screen the movie from 10 am to 1.15 pm between August 9 to 11 and 16 to 21.

Chief minister KCR, in a press meet on Saturday, said that it is a shame that Mahatma Gandhi was being insulted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “It is a disgrace that BJP groups make videos insulting the father of the nation,” said KCR.

On Monday, he remarked that it is unfortunate that Mahatma Gandhi is being disrespected today. “People resign their lives to Gandhian principles. I personally grew up learning about Gandhi and respecting his ideals. I request you to not tolerate any insult to our Mahatma,” he said.

MAUD special chief secretary Arvind Kumar said on Twitter that the program will allow as many as 22 lakh children to learn about freedom fighters.

Critically-acclaimed ‘Gandhi’

Gandhi, the 1982 movie directed by Richard Attenborough and starring Ben Kingsley, is a biographical film about the life of Mahatma Gandhi during the freedom movement, following him from 1893 to 1948.

After the movie’s positive reception at the time of its release, it went on to win eight out of the eleven academy awards it was nominated for. Bhanu Athaiya, who won the Oscar award for costume design in the movie, was the first Indian person to do so.