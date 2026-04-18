Hyderabad scorched as Telangana braces for intensifying heatwave

Hyderabad: Hyderabad and several parts of Telangana are reeling under an intense heatwave, with temperatures soaring close to 45°C, severely impacting daily life and outdoor activity.

The state capital witnessed scorching conditions, reflecting a broader trend of extreme heat across all 33 districts.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society, temperatures across Telangana remained above 41°C, with at least 10 districts recording highs above 44°C.

The heatwave tightened its grip, particularly over northern districts, including the erstwhile Adilabad region, where extreme temperatures persisted for the second consecutive day on Friday.

After hovering around 36–38°C in the second week of April, maximum temperatures gradually climbed to around 39–40°C by April 14–15, before touching over 40°C in several parts of Hyderabad by April 16–17, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) observations.

Also Read Hyderabad to witness peak heatwaves today; IMD forecasts thunderstorm from Sunday

In some areas, temperatures approached 41–42°C, with the city’s average maximum hovering close to 41°C, indicating a sharp departure from normal conditions.

Peak temperatures across districts

Buttapur in Nirmal district recorded the highest temperature at 44.5°C, while Mamada and Dasturabad mandals registered 44.3°C each. Nirmal Rural recorded 44.2°C. In Adilabad district, Bela and Adilabad Urban mandals touched 44.4°C, while Boath recorded 44.3°C.

Cheprala village in Bela mandal continued to endure intense heat, recording temperatures above 44°C for three straight days, highlighting the severity of the ongoing heatwave.

In Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, Lonavelli in Sirpur (T) mandal recorded 44.3°C, followed by Kerameri, Jainoor, and Wankidi at 44.1°C. Bejjur registered 44°C. Similarly, Bheemaram and Velganoor in Mancherial district recorded 44.3°C each.

Widespread heatwave conditions

The heatwave extended across multiple districts, with nearly 20 mandals in seven districts experiencing severe hot winds. Districts including Nizamabad, Rangareddy, Siddipet, Kamareddy, and Nirmal reported widespread heatwave conditions, while several other areas recorded temperatures between 42°C and 43.9°C.

Earlier on Thursday, Dharmapuri in Jagtial district recorded 44.4°C, while six districts—including Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nalgonda, Nirmal, and Nizamabad—registered 44.3°C. Temperatures of 44.1°C were observed in Kamareddy, Karimnagar, and Siddipet.

Warning of higher temperatures

The Meteorological Department has warned that temperatures may increase by 1–2°C over the weekend, further intensifying heatwave conditions across Telangana.

Authorities have advised people in Hyderabad and across the state to avoid venturing out during peak hours, stay hydrated, and take necessary precautions as the severe heatwave shows no immediate signs of easing.