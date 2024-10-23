Hyderabad: SCR cancels eight trains due to cyclone Dana

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) on Wednesday cancelled eight special trains in view of cyclone Dana, which is expected to make landfall in Odisha on the night of October 24.

Following is the list of canceled trains; train number 12703 Howrah-Secunderabad which was scheduled for October 24; train number 18045 Shalimar-Hyderabad scheduled for October 24; train number 12514 from Silchar-Secunderabad scheduled for October 23.

Train number 12513 Secunderabad – Silchar scheduled for October 26; train number 17016 Secunderabad- Bhubaneswar scheduled for October 23; train number 18046 Hyderabad-Howrah scheduled for October 23; trained number 12704 Secunderabad-Howrah scheduled for October 23 and train number 03429 Secunderabad-Malda Town scheduled for October 23

Odisha gears up for Dana cyclone

Authorities in Odisha and the neighbouring state of West Bengal are on a ‘high alert mode’ as the cyclonic storm ‘Dana’ likely to be formed in the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday is expected to make landfall in Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar islands during the night of October 24 and early morning of October 25.

As per the latest information shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression over Bay of Bengal has further intensified into a ‘Deep Depression’ on Tuesday. The system lay cantered at 690 km from Paradip (Odisha); 740 km from Sagar Island (West Bengal) and 710 km from Khepupara (Bangladesh). It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 23 over Bay of Bengal.

“Thereafter, continuing to move northwestwards, it is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal by morning of 24th and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during night of 24th to morning of 25th October, 2024 as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting up to 120 kmph,” said the IMD. The Odisha government has already geared up to tackle the impending cyclonic storm ‘Dana’ with the mission to ensure Zero Casualty.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday advised all the MLAs to remain present in their respective constituencies and try to provide necessary assistance to the people during the (impending cyclone’s) aftereffects.

Dana is expected to hit the Odisha and West Bengal coast on October 24 and 25. “In view of the possible cyclonic storm and heavy rainfall, all the MLAs shall be present in their respective constituencies to coordinate with the district administration to deal with the cyclone and expedite relief and rescue operations. All the legislators should try their best to stay with the people of their respective constituencies and provide them all necessary assistance,” CM Majhi wrote on his X handle.

The district administrations have been advised to shift the people staying in low-lying areas to safer places,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said. She also said that the state government is fully prepared to tackle any kind of situation. Meanwhile, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) also announced the cancellation of 198 trains for three days on October 23, 24 and 25 in view of the cyclonic storm.

The General Manager of ECoR, Parmeshwar Funkwal on Tuesday chaired a preparatory meeting and advised all the senior railway officials to take necessary steps to ensure ‘Zero Risk to Passengers’.