Hyderabad: SCR introduces special trains from August 13 to 15

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) announced that they will operate three special trains from Narsapur- Secunderabad, Secunderabad to Narasapur, Secunderabad to Tirupati and Tirupati to Secunderabad.

The trains will run from August 13 to 15, train no. 07466 Narasapur-Secunderabad will run on August 13 and 15 at 6 pm. On August 14 Train No. 07467 Secunderabad-Narasapur will leave at 9.05 p.m. and arrive at 8.35 a.m. the following day.

The Narasapur-Secunderabad express trains will make stops in both directions at the stations of Palakollu, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Miryalaguda, and Nalgonda.

To clear extra rush SCR will also run Special Trains Between Secunderabad – Tirupati and from Tirupati to Secunderabad from August 15 to 18.