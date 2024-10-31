Hyderabad: SCR operates 854 special trains this festive season

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) announced that it operated 854 special trains during the festive season of 2024 as compared to 626 trains last year.

The SCR has also announced 10 trains for passengers returning after the festivities of Diwali, Dasara and Chatt puja.

Train number 07653 from Kacheguda to Tirupati will depart at 10:30 pm. Train number 07042 from Tirupati to Secunderabad will depart at 7:50 pm; train number 07446 from Lingampally to Kakinada will depart at 7:10 pm; train number 07336 from Magoru to Belgaum will depart at 3:40 pm; train number 05294 from Secunderabad to Muzaffarpur departed at 3:55 am.

Also Read SCR to run special trains from Hyderabad to clear festive rush in Nov

Train number 07021 from Secunderabad to Danapur departed at 8:45 am; train number 07021 from Kacheguda to Hisar will depart at 4:00 pm; train number 07021 from Secunderabad- Visakhapatnam will depart at 7:40 pm; train number 03429 from Secunderabad to Malda town will depart at 4:35 pm and train number 01437 from Solapur to Tirupati will depart at 9:40 pm.