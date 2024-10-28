SCR to run special trains from Hyderabad to clear festive rush in Nov

In November, weekly special trains are being run from Hyderabad to Gorakhpur, Jaipur, and Agartala, connecting West, North, and East sides of India.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Updated: 28th October 2024 6:09 pm IST
Special trains from Hyderabad to various Indian cities
(Representative image))

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) is running weekly specials trains from Hyderabad to various Indian cities to manage the increase in passengers during the festival season in November.

Hyderabad-Gorakhpur Super Fast (02575) connecting Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, and other stations before reaching Gorakhpur, will depart Hyderabad Deccan at 21:05 and Secunderabad Junction at 21:30 on all Fridays of November (1, 8, 15 and 22).

Hyderabad-Jaipur Weekly Special Express (07115) which runs through Nizamabad, Akola, Bhopal, Ujjain, and Ajmer before reaching Jaipur will depart Hyderabad Deccan at 20.20, and Secunderabad Junction at 21:00 on Fridays, November 1, 8, 15 and 22.

Secunderabad – Agartala Weekly Special Express (07030) will run a 58-hour-long journey to Agartala, the capital of Tripura. The train will connect Guntur, Vijayawada, Rajamundry, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Balasore, Kharagpur, Cooch Behar, and Guwahati, before reaching Agartala. The train departs Secunderabad at 16:35 on Mondays, November 4, 11, 18 and 25.

The return train from Agartala to Secunderabad Junction (07029) departs at 06.10 on Fridays, November 1, 8, 15 and 22.

