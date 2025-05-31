Hyderabad: SCR to run 150 special trains for summer vacations

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) on Friday, May 30, said that it would operate 150 special trains in June to clear the summer vacation rush.

It said it had operated more than 1,300 special trains during the season so far, and was gearing up to meet the summer rush.

SCR to run special trains to Kakinada

The SCR on Thursday, May 29, announced 16 special trains between Secunderabad and Kakinada Town. Train number 07041 from Secunderabad to Kakinada Town will depart at 10:40 pm on Thursdays and arrive at 10:45 am on Fridays. The train will operate on June 12, 19 and 26 and July 3, 10, 17, 24 and 30.

Similarly, train number 07042 from Kakinada Town – Secunderabad will leave at 6:55 on Fridays and arrive at 07:00 am on Saturdays. The train will operate on June 13, 20 and 27 and July 4, 11, 18 and 25 and August 1.

These trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalle, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry and Samalkot stations in both directions.

The trains will have First AC, AC II Tier and AC III Tier coaches.