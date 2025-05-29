SCR announces 16 special trains from Secunderabad and Kakinada Town

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) on Thursday, May 29, announced 16 special trains between Secunderabad and Kakinada Town.

Train number 07041 from Secunderabad – Kakinada Town will leave at 10:40 pm on Thursdays, and arrive at 10.45 am on Fridays. The train will operate on June 12th, 19th and 26th and July 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th and 31th.

Similarly, train number 07042 from Kakinada Town – Secunderabad will leave at 6:55 on Fridays and arrive at 07.00 am on Saturdays. The train will operate on June 13th, 20th and 27th and July 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th and August 1.

Special trains to stop at these stations

These trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalle, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry and Samalkot stations in both directions.

The trains will have First AC, AC II Tier and AC III Tier coaches.

Special trains for summer rush

Additionally, to clear extra rush of passengers during the summer season, SCR has extended the run of the following special trains:

Train number 07191 running from Kacheguda – Madurai on Mondays has been extended from June 9 to July 28.

Train number 07192 running from Madurai – Kacheguda on Wednesdays has been extended from June 11 to July 30.

Train number 07435 running from Kacheguda – Nagercoil on Fridays has been extended from June 13 to July 11.

Train number 07436 running from Nagercoil – Kacheguda on Sundays has been extended from June 15 to July 13.

Train number 07419 running from Cherlapalli – Danapuron on Saturdays has been extended from May 31 to June 28.

Train number 07420 running from Danapur – Cherlapalli on Mondays has been extended from June 2 to June 30.

Trains partially cancelled

Two trains have been cancelled due to track maintenance works between Manmad-Parbhani stations in Nanded Division.

Train number 17254 from Aurangabad-Guntur has been partially cancelled between Aurangabad-Jalana from May 31 to September 20.

Similarly, train number 17253 from Guntur–Aurangabad has been partially cancelled between Jalana-Aurangabad from May 30 to September 19.