Hyderabad: SCR to run 8 MMTS special trains for Ganesh immersion

The special trains between various destinations across Hyderabad will run on September 28 and 29.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 25th September 2023 4:39 pm IST
SCR to run 8 MMTS special trains for Ganesh immersion
( Representative image )

Hyderabad: To clear the rush of passengers during the Ganesh immersion festival, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run eight MMTS special trains between various destinations across the city on September 28 and 29.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Accordingly, Hyderabad- Lingampalli (GHL-5) and Secunderabad – Hyderabad (GSH-1) will run on September 28.

Also Read
Hyderabad: CCMB to be open for public, students on September 26

Likewise, Lingampalli – Falaknuma (GLF-6), Hyderabad – Lingampalli (GHL- 2), Lingampalli – Hyderabad (GLH-3), Falaknuma – Secunderabad (GFS-7), Hyderabad – Secunderabad (GHS-4) and Secunderabad – Hyderabad (GSH-8), all will run on September 29.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 25th September 2023 4:39 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button