Hyderabad: SCR to run 8 MMTS special trains for Ganesh immersion

Hyderabad: To clear the rush of passengers during the Ganesh immersion festival, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run eight MMTS special trains between various destinations across the city on September 28 and 29.

Accordingly, Hyderabad- Lingampalli (GHL-5) and Secunderabad – Hyderabad (GSH-1) will run on September 28.

Likewise, Lingampalli – Falaknuma (GLF-6), Hyderabad – Lingampalli (GHL- 2), Lingampalli – Hyderabad (GLH-3), Falaknuma – Secunderabad (GFS-7), Hyderabad – Secunderabad (GHS-4) and Secunderabad – Hyderabad (GSH-8), all will run on September 29.