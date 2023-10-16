Hyderabad: Special trains between Kacheguda, Kakinada for Dasara

Special trains are being run between Kacheguda, Kakinada for Dasara to meet extra rush pf passengers during the festival season.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 16th October 2023 11:42 am IST
Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) will be operating special trains between Kacheguda – Kakinada – Kacheguda, in order to clear the extra rush of passengers during Dasara.

On October 19 and 26, train no -07653(Kacheguda- Kakinada Town) will depart from Kacheguda at 9:30 pm and arrive at Kakinada Town at 8 am the next day.

On October 20 and 29, train no 07654 (Kakinada Town – Kacheguda) will depart from Kakinada Town at 5:10 pm and arrive at Kacheguda at 4:50 am the next day.

These special trains will stop at Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry and Samalkot stations in both directions.

The trains have a 1st AC, AC II tier, AC III tier, sleeper, and general second-class coaches.

620 special trains for Dasara

SCR will be operating nearly 620 special trains for Dasara, from various locations covering Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

These trains will be running from major railway stations of the twin cities including Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Kacheguda, and Lingampalli as starting points.

During the festive season, the number of passengers peak between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to various destinations including Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Kakinada, Tirupati, and Visakhapatnam.

Currently, around 200 trips are being scheduled between the two states. Additional ticket counters also will be made available with adequate staff for the convenience of passengers.

With the renovation of railway stations being taken up, steps have been taken to avoid inconvenience. Security personnel in addition to the CCTV surveillance are in place. Three levels of monitoring at station, division, and zone level will be taken up.

Furthermore, RPF personnel will escort trains with a focus on crime-prone areas and major junctions during nighttime.

