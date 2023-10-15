Telangana: SCR to run 620 special trains during Dasara celebration

During the night Railway Protection Force (RPF) will escort trains in crime-prone areas and major junctions, a senior railway official said

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 15th October 2023 8:59 pm IST
SCR to run special trains during
(Representative image)

Hyderabad: In the wake of the Dasara festival, South Central Railways (SCR) has decided to operate nearly 620 special trains between various locations to two Telugu and other neighbouring states.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

To make the journey of people hassle-fee during this Dasara, which falls on Tuesday, 24 October, the SCR will run special trains from major railway stations of the city including Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Kacheguda and Lingampalli.

Also Read
12 killed, 23 hurt in Mumbai-Nagpur expressway accident

The special trains include sleeper class, second seating, AC II tier, and AC III tier seats and CCTV for public safety. During the night Railway Protection Force (RPF) will escort trains in crime-prone areas and major junctions, a senior railway official said.

MS Education Academy

The SCR, earlier in March, introduced  ‘Bharat Gaurav Tourist’ trains keeping in mind travellers proceeding to holy shrines during the Dasara festival. Similarly, during this festival month, two ‘Bharat Gaurav’ trains will travel to holy places including Kashi, Puri, Ayodhya, Rameshwaram, etc.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 15th October 2023 8:59 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button