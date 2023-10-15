Telangana: SCR to run 620 special trains during Dasara celebration

Hyderabad: In the wake of the Dasara festival, South Central Railways (SCR) has decided to operate nearly 620 special trains between various locations to two Telugu and other neighbouring states.

To make the journey of people hassle-fee during this Dasara, which falls on Tuesday, 24 October, the SCR will run special trains from major railway stations of the city including Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Kacheguda and Lingampalli.

The special trains include sleeper class, second seating, AC II tier, and AC III tier seats and CCTV for public safety. During the night Railway Protection Force (RPF) will escort trains in crime-prone areas and major junctions, a senior railway official said.

The SCR, earlier in March, introduced ‘Bharat Gaurav Tourist’ trains keeping in mind travellers proceeding to holy shrines during the Dasara festival. Similarly, during this festival month, two ‘Bharat Gaurav’ trains will travel to holy places including Kashi, Puri, Ayodhya, Rameshwaram, etc.