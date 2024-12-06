Hyderabad: SCR to run trains from Moula Ali, Kacheguda to ease Sabrimala rush

The advance bookings for these trains will commence from 8 am on December 6.

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) on Thursday announced it would operate 28 special trains from Kacheguda and Moula Ali to ease the rush of Sabarimala pilgrims.

Six of the special trains will be operated from Hyderabad. As per the SCR, Moula Ali-Kollam (07193) will run on December 11, 18 and 25, Kollam-Moula Ali (07194) will run on December 13, 20 and 27, Moula Ali–Kollam (07149) will run on December 14, 21 and 28, Kollam – Moula Ali (07150) will run on December 16, 23 and 30.

Likewise, the Kacheguda – Kottayam (07151) will run on January 2, 9 and 16, and Kottayam – Kacheguda (07152) will run on January 3, 10 and 17.

These special trains consist of First AC, 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches. The advance bookings for these trains will commence from 8 am on December 6.

