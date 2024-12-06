Man murdered by friend in Hyderabad’s Azampura 

Incident occurred under the Chaderghat Police Station limits.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 6th December 2024 10:08 am IST
Representational photo

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident in Hyderabad’s Azampura area, a man named Aleem was allegedly murdered by his friend Mustafa.

The incident occurred under the Chaderghat Police Station limits.

According to initial reports, both Aleem and Mustafa were known to be drug addicts. A disagreement between the two escalated into a violent confrontation, ultimately resulting in Aleem’s murder in Hyderabad’s Azampura.

The exact circumstances surrounding Aleem’s death remain unclear. Authorities are currently investigating the case to uncover the details. Aleem, who was reportedly a beggar, succumbed to injuries sustained during the altercation.

The investigation is ongoing.

