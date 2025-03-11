Hyderabad: SCR to run two special trains to Odisha for Holi

Hyderabad: SCR to run two special trains to Odisha for Holi
Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) on Monday, March 10 announced two special trains will run from Cherlapalli to Bhubaneswar in Odisha for Holi.

Train number 0840 will travel from Cherlapalli to Bhubaneswar on March 11, 18 and 25. The train will leve the Cherlapalli staion at 9:50 AM and arrive in Bhubaneswar at 6:10 am the next day.

Similarly, train number 08479 will travel from Bhubaneswar to Cherlapalli on March 10, 17 and 24. The train will leave Bhubaneswar at 12:10 noon and arrive at Cheralapalli at 7:50 the next day.

