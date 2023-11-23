Hyderabad: Scribe arrested for attacking photojournalist in Neredmet

Hyderabad: Mahesh Goud, a scribe who works for a Telugu news channel was arrested by the Neredmet police for attacking Nagar Gopal, a senior photographer for The Hindu.

The police initially detained Mahesh, but they later released him for a ‘lunch break’. However he was arrested late at night following protests by the media fraternity and photographer unions.

On Tuesday, when Gopal was on his official assignment to cover union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s election campaign.

An argument reportedly broke out between Gopal and Mahesh during the event. Following this, Mahesh grabbed a stick and attacked Gopal on his head after the event concluded, resulting in grievous injuries.

Police was called and Gopal was later taken to Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad where he is said to be recovering.

Meanwhile, Mahesh was produced before the court to be remanded in judicial custody.