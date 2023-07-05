Hyderabad: Scuffle over rangoli claims life in Old City’s Shivaji Nagar

Hyderabad: Quarrel between neighbours over a rangoli design (muggu) being washed away led to the death of a man in Old City’s Shivaji Nagar area on Tuesday.

The victim Manik Prabhu, 36, worked as a plumber and lived in the area with his father Venkataiah, 63, mother Jayasree, 61, and sister Radha.

According to the police, Jayasree designed a muggu in front of the house in the morning and went inside.

After a while, the family members of Durgesh, who live in the neighbourhood cleaned their home and water from their house flowed towards and washed away the rangoli in front of Manik’s house.

This led to a quarrel between women from both houses in which the other members of Durgesh’s family got involved.

As the fight escalated, Durgesh’s family members thrashed Radha and kicked her while abusing her in filthy slang.

After listening to Radha’s screams, Manik and his father rushed to her rescue and attempted to move them away from Radha.

However, Durgesh and his father Anjaneyulu caught hold of Manik’s neck and head and pushed him to the wall.

Durgesh also kicked him on his private parts, following which Manik fell unconscious and was rushed to Osmania Hospital where the duty doctors declared him dead.

Manik’s family then registered a complaint with the Chhathrinaka police who filed a case and initiated a probe into the matter.

Meanwhile, Manik’s body was sent for postmortem.

Police said that the families used to quarrel over petty issues in the past as well.

Manik’s family, in their complaint further claimed that he was brutally thrashed by their neighbours owing to old grudges, following which they attacked him intentionally.

The kin of the victim has requested action against the accused and his family for beating their son to death.