Hyderabad: Section 144 imposed ahead of SSC exams in Sept-Oct

Hyderabad: The Telangana police on Monday imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Hyderabad and Secunderabad ahead of the SSC and Intermediate (TOSS) Open School Public Examinations.

On Monday, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CV Anand issued prohibitory orders against the gathering of more than five people to prevent riots and maintain public peace.

Section 144 orders will be in force for the full duration from 6:00 am on September 26 (Monday) to 6:00 am on October 5 (Wednesday) around 500 yards of all exam centers.

Police officers, military personnel, and home guards on duty are exempted from the curfew, along with flying squad, education department, and funeral processions.

“Any person found violating the orders shall be liable for prosecution under Section 144 CrPC,” informed the police.