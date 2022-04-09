Hyderabad: Security amped up ahead of Shoba Yatra

Hyderabad: Security and all field-level issues pertaining to policing were discussed in a high-level meeting by Hyderabad City Police Commissioner (HPC) CV Anand ahead of Srirama Navami Shoba Yatra that is scheduled to take place on Sunday.

A press release from the commissioner’s office said that ‘elaborate’ arrangements have been made in view of the procession in the city. Officers from various departments came together to smoothen out any security loopholes in the meeting chaired by the CP.

The national president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha, Tejasvi Surya, will attend the procession alongside Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh and other BJP leaders.

CCTVs, drones, Day & night area domination, and additional platoons of police forces will be deployed to manage the massive crowd at religious places, procession routes, and highly congested shopping areas.

Police Control Room (PCR) and Special Branch (SB) have been asked to be on alert and monitor various social media platforms. The procession route will be video-graphed as well.

The procession will start from Seetarambagh temple in Mangalhat and proceed to Hanuman Vyayamshala School in Sultan Bazar via various places under Goshamahal and Sultan Bazar traffic police stations.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand said that one tributary procession is from Akashpuri Hanuman temple and will join the main procession at Gangabowli Junction. The procession will cover over 6.5 kms and conclude at Hanuman Vyayamshala at about 10 p.m.

The police have imposed traffic restrictions at various points along the procession route.