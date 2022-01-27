Hyderabad: Security arrangements for PM’s visit to city

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the statue of Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad on February 5. The 216-feet statue of the 11th-century saint and social reformer is located in a 45-acre complex at Shamshabad on the outskirts of the city.

A new road is being built from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to facilitate the PM procession to the temple at Muchintal. Widespread arrangements are being made for widening the Manjula Road and trees are being planted on both sides of the road.

The new road is being connected with the outer ring road to enable the prime minister to reach the Ramanjula temple directly from the Shamshabad International Airport.

Beautification of the road is being extended to Pedda Golconda Junction, decorating the road with colorful paintings, trees, and lighting.