Hyderabad: Security lapse at Makkah masjid as intruder makes his way to Khateeb

Hyderabad: A security lapse occurred at the historic Makkah Masjid when an intruder managed to enter the mosque and sit near the Khateeb when the Ramzan Taraweeh congressional prayers were being held.

The incident took place the night of April 6, during the Taraweeh prayers.

The man, belonging to a different community, went inside the mosque and reached the front row, raising questions about how he bypassed security measures.

On noticing him, Namazis apprehended the man and handed him over to the police. The Police, who have withheld the man’s name, are questioning him.

The Khateeb Mecca Masjid, Hafiz o Qari Maulana Rizwan Qureshi, said the police should be more alert.

“People are saying the man could have attacked me. He is said to have been drunk and came inside deceiving the security personnel,” he complained.

Khateeb is an Arabic term used in Islam to refer to a person who delivers a sermon during the Friday prayer and Eid prayers.

During the month of Ramzan, the Makkah Masjid has thousands of people including non-Muslims who also come just to catch a glimpse of it. However, Non-Muslims are not allowed to enter the main mosque hall where the namaz is held.