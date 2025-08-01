Hyderabad sees 83 pc surge in housing projects despite drop in sales

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed a sharp 83% rise in new housing launches during the first half of 2025, increasing from 23,000 units to 42,000 units, according to the latest CREDAI–CRE Matrix Housing Report.

However, home sales in the city dipped by 11%, with only 30,000 units sold in the same period. Despite the drop, developers remain optimistic, focusing more on premium and luxury segments which is a trend that reflects shifting buyer preferences.

The report shows that developers are increasingly targeting quality and location, responding to growing demand for high-end housing.

Across India’s Tier-1 cities, the housing market reached record sales of Rs.3.6 lakh crore in H1 CY25 up 9% from Rs.3.3 lakh crore in the same period last year. This growth came even though the total number of units sold dropped by 4%.

Also Read Rajiv Swagruha flats for sale near Hyderabad draw massive response

The average property price also rose by 14%, from Rs.1.24 crore to Rs.1.42 crore, suggesting strong appetite for premium housing.

Among metros, the National Capital Region (NCR) led in sales revenue with a 26% share, followed by Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) at 23%. In South India, Chennai recorded the highest growth in sales value at 23%, while both Bengaluru and Hyderabad sold 30,000 units each.

CREDAI President Shekhar Patel said, “Homebuyers today are prioritising well-located, premium properties. Quality is now more important than quantity.”