Hyderabad sees drop in temperatures as rainfall hits Telangana districts

Hyderabad: The maximum temperatures in Hyderabad dropped yesterday as rainfall continued to hit parts of Telangana on Monday.

In most parts of Hyderabad, the mercury level was less than 33 degrees Celsius yesterday, which is significantly lower than the recently surpassed 38 degrees Celsius.

Dip in temperature in some areas of Hyderabad

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), while most parts of Hyderabad recorded temperatures below 33 degrees Celsius, some even saw less than 32 degrees Celsius due to scattered rainfall in Telangana.

The following are the areas that recorded temperatures below 32 degrees Celsius.

Areas in Hyderabad Maximum temperature (in degrees Celsius) Shaikpet 30.8 Secunderabad 30.8 Tirumalagiri 31.5 Bandlaguda 31.7 Khairatabad 31.8 Source: TSDPS

Also Read Hyderabad gets early taste of summer as temperatures cross 38 degrees Celsius

Rainfall provides relief to Telangana districts including Hyderabad

For the second consecutive day, rainfall hit parts of the state yesterday.

On Monday, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jangaon, Khammam, Suryapet, Vikarabad, Nalgonda, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Medak, and Sangareddy received rainfall.

Although the rainfall was scattered and ranged between 0.5-1.8 mm, it provided relief to residents of Telangana districts, including Hyderabad, as temperatures declined.