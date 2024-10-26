Hyderabad sees early signs of winter as temperatures begin to drop

Hyderabad: As Hyderabad prepares for the winter season, the city has already begun experiencing a gradual decline in temperatures.

Particularly in Hyderabad’s outskirts, minimum temperatures are dipping as low as 16 to 17 degrees Celsius.

Early signs of winter in Hyderabad

With the first signs of winter showing through cooler early-morning temperatures and a soft haze covering the city, the winter season in Hyderabad is anticipated to officially begin in early November.

While dry weather will dominate in November, brief spells of light rain and cloudy skies are expected around October 30 and 31.

Though Hyderabad witnesses drop in temperatures during the late evenings and early mornings, the city is experiencing bright and slightly sunny days,

Temperature dip

On Friday, parts of the city recorded particularly cool temperatures, with BHEL Factory area at the lowest with 16.9 degrees Celsius. This was closely followed by Quthbullapur at 18.4 degrees Celsius, and Rajendranagar at 19.7 degrees Celsius, according to data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

Following are the areas that witnessed minimum temperatures less than 20 degrees Celsius:

Area Minimum temperatures (in degrees Celsius) BHEL Factory 16.9 Quthbullapur 18.4 Patancheruvu 18.9 Maredpally 19.1 Lingampally 19.1 University of Hyderabad (UoH) 19.5 Rajendranagar 19.7 Source: TSDPS

While minimum temperatures are cooling, daytime temperatures in Hyderabad remain relatively high.

As the winter season in Hyderabad gradually sets in, residents can expect cooler mornings, a comfortable drop in nighttime temperatures, and an occasional haze over the city.